EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (NYSE:ATDRY) Critical Survey

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 143.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

32.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -272.96% N/A N/A AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 1 2 0 2.67 AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR 1 4 5 0 2.40

EAGLE POINT CR/COM presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.63 -$8.69 million $1.34 5.51 AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR $466.28 million 13.79 $259.54 million $0.07 24.71

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. EAGLE POINT CR/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

