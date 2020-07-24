DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.50 ($46.63).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €35.28 ($39.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($28.70) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($69.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.25 and a 200-day moving average of €43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

