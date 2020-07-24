Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$19,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,896.20.

DNG stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.67. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.