Dusk Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $16.65 million and $1.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.51 or 0.05332055 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,226,223 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

