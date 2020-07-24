Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.61%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

