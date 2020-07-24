Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of PM opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

