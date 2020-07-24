Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 850 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

