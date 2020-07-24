Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

