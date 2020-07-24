Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

