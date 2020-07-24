Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 6,148 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

