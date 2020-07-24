Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,590 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 421.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Southern by 5,946.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 57.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $55.56 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

