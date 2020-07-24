Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.83. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

