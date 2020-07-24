Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

NYSE KO opened at $48.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

