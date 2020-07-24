Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

