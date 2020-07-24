Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

