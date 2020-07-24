Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.