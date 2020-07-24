Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of AB opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

