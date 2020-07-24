Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

