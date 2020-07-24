Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

NYSE:HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $267.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.74. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

