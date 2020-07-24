Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $413,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $189,920,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $104.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.