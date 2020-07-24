Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 310,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

