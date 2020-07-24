Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

