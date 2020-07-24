Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.