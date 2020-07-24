Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

