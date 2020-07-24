Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.