Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

