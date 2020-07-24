DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$18.10 and last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 17789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Specifically, Director Michael Cooper purchased 40,000 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,000.

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DRM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.05%.

About DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.