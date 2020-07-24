DOWLING & PARTN Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Monday, July 20th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. DOWLING & PARTN currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Unum Group stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 359.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6,764.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 105,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

