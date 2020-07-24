Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

