Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.97

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.97 and last traded at C$48.59, with a volume of 125234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

