Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

