Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.