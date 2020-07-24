Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

