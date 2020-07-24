DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Daniel L. Kisner Acquires 10,000 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Daniel L. Kisner purchased 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $2.35 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. DiaMedica Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,446.19% and a negative return on equity of 135.83%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.