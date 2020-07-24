Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

7/24/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 3,270 ($40.24) price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.92) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,900 ($35.69).

7/7/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,150 ($38.76) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,610 ($32.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,220 ($39.63) price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/1/2020 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,230 ($39.75) to GBX 3,220 ($39.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

6/12/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,450 ($42.46).

6/9/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,950 ($36.30).

6/8/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,060 ($37.66) to GBX 3,660 ($45.04). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,200 ($27.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating.

5/28/2020 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,150 ($38.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,130 ($38.52) to GBX 3,230 ($39.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,230 ($39.75) price target on the stock.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,853 ($35.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,785.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,830.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26.73 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71).

Get Diageo plc alerts:

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 304 shares of company stock valued at $852,848.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.