Deutsche Bank Reiterates €2.72 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Deutsche Bank set a €2.72 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €2.25 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.60 ($2.92).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.