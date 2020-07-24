Deutsche Bank Raises eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $170.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $138.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.