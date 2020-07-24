Deutsche Bank Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $656.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $540.00 to $656.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.21.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $659.23 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $697.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.52 and its 200-day moving average is $446.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $2.62. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,977,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,701 shares of company stock worth $38,810,112. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

