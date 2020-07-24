Deutsche Bank Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 211.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 91.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

