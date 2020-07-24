Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €4.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.05 ($3.43) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.57 ($4.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

