Derby & Company Inc. Invests $506,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

