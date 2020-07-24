Derby & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 19,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $206,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 637.7% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 174,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

