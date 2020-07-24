Del Taco Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

TACO opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

