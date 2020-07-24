Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

