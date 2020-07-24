Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

