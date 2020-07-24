Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $401,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

