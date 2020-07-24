Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 217,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,202.5% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 132,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 128.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 91,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

