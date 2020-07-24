Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.83. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

