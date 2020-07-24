Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,461.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,370.32. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,068.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.