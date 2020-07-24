Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

